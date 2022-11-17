Courtney Sexton Returns to Participant as EVP, Documentary Film and TV

Courtney Sexton will return to her longtime former home Participant Media, where she’s been named executive vice president of documentary film and television.

Overseeing all unscripted content at the do-good studio, she will take her office at the top of 2023. She departs CNN Films after a decade, where she most recently served as senior vice president of film. At Participant, she will report to CEO David Linde. Sexton takes over the role previously held by venerated exec and attorney Diane Weyermann.

“Courtney is an exceptionally talented, compassionate executive with a track record of top-quality, purpose-driven content that connects with audiences around the world. We will forever be indebted to Diane for her tremendous films and impact. Courtney’s return to oversee our documentary team ensures our commitment to continue that work,” Linde said in a statement.

Sexton added she had “the good fortune to work with the brilliant team at CNN Films and I am incredibly proud of the projects we produced together over the last nine years. The chance to return to Participant and contribute to my mentor Diane’s legacy is a profound honor – I look forward to embarking on this new chapter.”

Working under Weyermann, Sexton contributed to some of Participant’s most formative projects, including “An Inconvenient Truth” and “Food Inc.” At CNN, Sexton supervised the production of documentary films for theaters and across CNN’s platforms. On her watch the company acquired, produced, or commissioned more than 55 original feature and short films, earning six Emmys and four Oscar nominations. She won a 2018 Emmy for her work on “RBG” and was nominated the same year for “Love, Gilda.” Credits include “Navalny,” “The Last Movie Stars” from director Ethan Hawke, “Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Dow” and “Julia,”