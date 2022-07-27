Conan O’Brien, Bowen Yang and ‘Hacks’ Breakout Meg Stalter to Star in Please Don’t Destroy Movie

Please Don’t Destroy, the comedy trio of “Saturday Night Live” fame, is putting together a starry cast for its upcoming buddy comedy.

Conan O’Brien, “SNL” star Bowen Yang, “Hacks” breakout Meg Stalter, comedian X Mayo and “Superstore” actor Nichole Sakura have joined the untitled movie, which is set at Universal Pictures.

As previously announced, Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy — the threesome behind Please Don’t Destroy — will star in the movie in addition to writing the screenplay.

“SNL” alum Paul Briganti is directing the comedy, with Judd Apatow set to produce. The movie is currently in production in North Carolina. It’s set to be released in theaters on Aug. 18, 2023.

The film follows three childhood friends who live and work together. When the trio decides they don’t like their life trajectory, they set off to find a gold treasure that is rumored to be buried in a nearby mountain.

Mosaic’s Jimmy Miller is producing with Apatow via Apatow Productions. Executive producers are Josh Church of Apatow Productions, Mosaic’s M. Riley and Sam Hansen, as well as Michael Sledd. Senior executive VP of production Erik Baiers and creative executive Jacqueline Garell will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

Please Don’t Destroy met at New York University and were hired as writers on “SNL,” where they have been creating digital shorts a la The Lonely Island. Their biggest hits to date include “Three Sad Virgins” featuring Taylor Swift and Pete Davidson, “Good Variant,” “Hard Seltzer” and “Rami Wants a Treat.”

O’Brien in 2021 wrapped his decades-long stint on late night and has parlayed his talk show skills into a successful podcast called “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.”

Yang is continuing quite a year, in which he landed his third Emmy nomination for “SNL” and starred in two romantic comedies, Hulu’s “Fire Island” and Universal’s “Bros.”

Stalter, known for her front-facing Instagram videos, broke out as Kayla on HBO’s “Hacks,” which stars Jean Smart. She’s also in development on “Church Girls,” which she created and will executive produce for HBO Max. Stalter will be seen next in the dark comedy “Cora Bora” from director Hannah Pearl Utt.

X Mayo has been a writer on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” as well as a series regular on NBC’s “American Auto.” She also appeared in “The Farewell” starring Awkwafina and Netflix’s “Finding Ohana.”

Sakura can be seen featured opposite Rebecca Rittenhouse on the Hulu comedy “Maggie.” She’s most recognizable as Cheyenne on NBC’s comedy “Superstore,” which wrapped its six-season run last year. Other credits include “Shameless” and “Project X.”

O’Brien is represented WME, Pariah and 42West. Yang is represented by UTA, 3 Arts and attorney Isaac Dunham. Stalter is represented by UTA, Range Media Partners and Jackoway Austen. X Mayo is represented by UTA, Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz. She is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Gersh and Ginsberg Daniels Kallis.