Buenos Aires’ Compañía de Cine Swoops on Gender Doc ‘The Way You See Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Buenos Aires-based Compañía de Cine (“Lemebel”) has secured world sales rights for director M Sin Título’s absorbing queer documentary “The Way You See Me” (“Como Tú Me Ves”). A standout arthouse distribution outfit, the company will also step-in to co-produce the venture alongside auteur-focused peers Paula Zyngierman at Maravilla Cine (“Amando A Martha”) and Mexico’s Ojo de Vaca (“Say Goodbye”), expanding the depth of their offerings.

“‘ ’The Way You See Me’ came to us in a very organic way, at a time when we felt like getting involved from a more active place in creation,” Paulina Portela, managing director at Compañia de Cine, told Variety. “The film seemed pertinent, coherent and necessary.”

The acquisition comes ahead of the film’s Punto Genero pitch to industry leaders at Argentina’s premiere audiovisual market, Ventana Sur, which unspools Nov 28-Dec 2.

A documentary that seeks to demystify gender’s tight grasp on society, the delicately raw film “reveals the artifice that exists to mould us into one gender or another. Above all, the inquisitive social surveillance in place to preserve them,” M relayed.

The narrative reflects on a profound journey, drawing out conversations surrounding gender-affirming care and the societal pressures that encourage some to remain in a body that never felt like their own.

Now in production, the project marks the first feature-length film for the director. A multidisciplinary artist whose prior work explores the boundaries of the body, gender and identity, M’s art has graced the Cultural Center of Spain, Salón Silicón, U Tópicas Galería and Loot Gallery Mx.

Compañía de Cine represents arresting social justice documentaries “The Silence Of Others” and SanFic buzz title, “Punto De Encuentro.” Champions of independent cinema, the company seeks to boost marginalized voices and promote films that speak to issues oft-neglected by mainstream platforms.

“We wanted to accompany Eme on this very personal, intimate and committed adventure, Portela stated. “Always with an eye on its international distribution, which we consider vital for this type of cinema that needs greater visibility and representation on the festival circuit.”