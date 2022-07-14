Colman Domingo to Executive Produce P.J. Palmer Short ‘North Star’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Fresh from his Emmy nomination for guest actor in a drama series for his appearance in “Euphoria,” Colman Domingo is set to executive produce P.J. Palmer short “North Star,” in which he also stars.

In “North Star” Domingo plays a patriotic and hardworking rancher and one half of a middle-aged, same-sex couple. His other half Craig (played by Tony award nominee Malcolm Gets) is dying. Tensions arise when Craig’s sister Erin (“Mad Men’s” Audrey Wasilewski) arrives unannounced to whisk him off to see out his final days with his “real” family.

Laura Innes (“Deep Impact”) and Kevin Bacon (“Footloose”) also star, playing televangelists who “push shame, fear, and division as the cornerstones of faith.”

“The Maze Runner’s” Chris Sheffield rounds out the cast.

P.J. Palmer (“The Grapes of Wrath: An American Story”) wrote and directed the short. He was previously series producer on Amazon Prime LGBTQ+ drama “Anyone But Me.”

Ryan Haffey (“Blue Mountain State”) and Emily Palmer (“Homegrown”) produce “North Star” while Ernesto Lomeli (“Pacific Rim”) is on board as director of photography. Andrew Carlberg (“Skin”) exec produces.

“North Star” has been doing the festival circuit, including Oscar-qualifying screenings, and has won the Programmer’s Choice Award at Cleveland International Film Festival, the Audience Choice Award for best short at San Luis Obispo International Film Festival, the Best Short Award at Hill Country Film Festival, where Domingo also won an award for best actor.

Domingo, perhaps best known for his role as Victor Strand in “Fear the Walking Dead,” is also set to appear in “The Color Purple,” “Rustin” and another short titled “New Moon.”