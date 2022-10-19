Cody Ryder Joins Park Pictures as Executive Producer of Commercials, Co-Head of Film and TV (EXCLUSIVE)

Cody Ryder has joined Park Pictures as senior executive producer for commercials and co-head of film and television. Ryder is the first executive producer at the company to serve in a dual capacity across its commercial and feature film divisions.

Ryder previously served in the TV and branded content department at Plum Productions. There, she developed pitches and produced branded content until becoming a freelance line producer based out of New York. Ryder has been freelance ever since until she decided to join the ranks at Park in its Los Angeles office.

Ryder’s projects include the recently released Kendrick Lamar short film “We Cry Together” and the “We Matter Too” PSA produced with Common’s Imagine Justice organization. She has worked with brand clients including Coca-Cola, Old Navy, Verizon, McDonald’s, Chevy, Reebok, Instagram,and Kia, to name a few; and artists like LCD Soundsystem, Kanye West, Haim, Brandi Carlile and Questlove. Her feature film work includes “The Art of Self Defense,” “The Clovehitch Killer,” “Other People,” “Cop Car” and “Robot and Frank.”

As a frequent collaborator with the Park team over the last few years, she most recently worked as an producer on Savanah Leaf’s debut film “Earth Mama,” with A24 and Film4. Ryder produced the film alongside Park’s Sam Bisbee and Academy Films’ Shirley O’Connor and Medb Riordan.

“Every collaboration I’ve had with Park Pictures has been more challenging and more rewarding than the last,” Ryder said in a statement. “Since I worked with Park Pictures on their very first feature, the film division has consistently produced outstanding, award-winning feature work and at the same time, the commercial roster has grown to be one of the most exciting in the business. Their approach to production is smart, bold and fiercely creative, no matter what they are making. I’m excited to bring my experience in features, television, branded content, music videos and commercials to support incredible storytelling in whatever form it takes.”

“Collaborating with Cody has always been an inspiring and amazing experience, from our very first feature film at Park Pictures, ‘Robot and Frank,’ all the way to Savanah Leaf’s upcoming A24/Film4 film ‘Earth Mama,'” Sam Bisbee, head of film and television at Park Pictures, said in a statement. “I’m so excited to partner with her and have her as an official part of the Park team!”

Park Pictures was founded in 1998 by Jacqueline Kelman Bisbee and Lance Acord. Park has won multiple Emmy Awards for short and long form film projects, an Academy Award in 2011 and the Palme d’Or at the 2019 Cannes Lions for best performing production company of the year. Its credits include “The Hero,” “Hearts Beat Loud” and “The Truffle Hunters.”