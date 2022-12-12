Dutch Oscar Hopeful ‘Narcosis’ Sells to HBO for Eastern Europe, Fabula for Turkey (EXCLUSIVE)

Italy’s Coccinelle Film Sales has sealed two important European deals on Dutch Oscar bid “Narcosis,” directed by Martijn de Jong.

Coccinelle Film Sales’ CEO Francesca Breccia negotiated the agreements, with HBO Europe picking up the movie’s rights in 14 countries in Eastern Europe (Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Moldova, Croatia, Slovenia. Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Fabula Film acquiring them for Turkey.

Labelled as “a haunting and hopeful story about life, love and loss,” the movie follows a close-knit family disrupted when the father does not resurface during a professional dive. No funeral, no farewell, just a house full of memories. Burdened by the loss, Merel (Thekla Reuten) evades her husband’s death and everything related to it as her young children become entangled in a supernatural search for answers, with the family eventually confronting their grief in their own unique ways.

“We were immediately struck by Martijn’s talent and by his ability to create magical atmospheres. His vision is unique and gets straight to the heart,” Breccia told Variety.

“We have always been supporting independent cinema and we take special care of first-time directors. […] The nomination for the Oscars as well as the sales to a brand like HBO and to an established Turkish distributor such as Fabula Film are just paving the way for further deals,” she added.

Martijn de Jong’s drama won three Golden Calves (Best Actress, Best Camera, Best Costume Design) in the Netherlands, the Dutch Film Critics Award as well as the Audience Award and a Special Mention at the Thessaloniki Film Festival.

Trent under the OAK Motion Pictures banner and NTR produced the movie, which was penned by Laura van Dijk and the director.