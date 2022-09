Another chapter in the “Cloverfield” universe is coming.

“Wounds” director Babak Anvari has been tapped to helm the newest installment of the hit horror series. J.J. Abrams is producing from Bad Robot, along with Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen. Bryan Burk, Matt Reeves, and Drew Goddard will executive produce. Joe Barton, who penned the 2017 cult horror hit “The Ritual,” is set to write the script.

