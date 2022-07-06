‘Clerks 3’ Trailer: Jeff Anderson, Rosario Dawson Return for Cult Classic’s Newest Installment

“Clerks III” is finally coming to the big screen, 28 years after the original film latched onto the hearts of millions.

The third installment to Kevin Smith’s cult classic film series has released its first trailer from Lionsgate, teasing the newest chapter to Smith’s “View Askewniverse.”

“Clerks III” is set to follow Randal, played by Jeff Anderson, after he suffers a life-threatening heart attack. With the help of Dante, Elias, Becky, Jay and Silent Bob, Randal sets out to make a movie about the convenience store that started it all. As always, the film is sure to mirror much of Smith’s real life. In fact, Smith himself nearly lost his life in February of 2018 after suffering a heart attack on stage in Glendale, Calif.

The new installment will see most of the original cast return, including Anderson, Brian O’Halloran and Jason Mewes. Rosario Dawson and Trevor Fehrman are also returning in their roles of Beck and Elias from “Clerks II.” Smith, on top of writing and directing the film, will reprise his role as Silent Bob.

It has been a long road to bring “Clerks III” to the big screen. Yet, despite the significant setbacks — including production delays, casting troubles, Smith’s health and a global pandemic — the film is finally hitting theaters later this year. In September, the film will do a screening tour in 19 soon-to-be-announced cities. The second wave of dates for the tour will be announced at this year’s Comic-Con, which will take place the weekend of July 21-24.

The original “Clerks” was released in 1994 with a minuscule budget, but it quickly became a cult hit, grossing nearly $3.2 million at the box office. It kicked off Smith’s career with a bang, launching his own fictional universe known as the “View Askewniverse.” Through this universe, Smith has further explored the universe and characters from “Clerks” in follow-up films like “Mallrats,” “Chasing Amy,” “Dogma” and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.” In 2006, “Clerks II” was released to more box office success.

“Clerks III” will mark Smith’s first new feature film since 2019’s “Jay & Silent Bob Reboot.”

Watch the full trailer below.