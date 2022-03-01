‘Flee’ Wins Top Prize of Outstanding Nonfiction Feature at Cinema Eye Honors for Documentaries

The Oscar-nominated “Flee” took home the top prize at the 15th annual Cinema Eye Honors on Tuesday evening at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York.

Going into the evening, Neon and Participant Media’s “Flee” led the field with a total of seven nominations, while “Summer of Soul (…Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” followed with six.

Filmmaker Cheryl Dunye also received the organization’s legacy award during the ceremony. The director was honored for her landmark 1996 independent feature “The Watermelon Woman.” After accepting the legacy award on stage, Dunye presented the category of audience choice prize.

See the full list of film winners and nominees below.

Outstanding Nonfiction Feature

“Ascension” (Directed and produced by Jessica Kingdon, produced by Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell)

“Faya Dayi” (Directed and produced by Jessica Beshir)

“Flee” (Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen, produced by Monica Hellström and Signe Byrge Sorensen) (WINNER)

“The Rescue” (Directed and produced by E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, produced by P.J. van Sandwjik and John Battsek)

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” (Directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, produced by Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein)

“The Velvet Underground” (Directed and produced by Todd Haynes, produced by Christine Vachon, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn)

Outstanding Direction

“Ascension”

“Faya Dayi”

“Flee”

“In the Same Breath”

“Procession” (WINNER)

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

Outstanding Editing

“Homeroom”

“The Rescue”

“Roadrunner: A Film about Anthony Bourdain”

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” (WINNER)

“The Velvet Underground”

Outstanding Production

“The First Wave” (WINNER)

“Flee”

“In the Same Breath”

“President”

“The Rescue”

Outstanding Cinematography

“All Light, Everywhere”

“Ascension” (WINNER)

“Cusp”

“Faya Dayi”

“The Rescue”

Outstanding Original Score

“All Light, Everywhere”

“Ascension” (WINNER)

“Flee”

“Julia”

“maini – towards the ocean, towards the shore”

“Procession”

Outstanding Sound Design

“All Light, Everywhere”

“Faya Dayi”

“Flee”

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

“The Velvet Underground” (WINNER)

Outstanding Graphic Design/Animation

“Becoming Cousteau”

“Flee” (WINNER)

“Rebel Hearts”

“The Sparks Brothers”

“Wojnarowicz: F*ck You F*ggot F*cker”

Outstanding Debut

“Ascension” (WINNER)

“A Cop Movie”

“Faya Dayi”

“Jacinta”

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

Outstanding Nonfiction Short

“Águilas”

“A Broken House”

“Don’t Go Tellin’ Your Momma”

“Terror Contagion”

“Three Songs for Benazir” (WINNER)

Audience Choice Prize

“Becoming Cousteau”

“Billie Eilish – The World’s a Little Blurry”

“Flee”

“Homeroom”

“Julia”

“Lily Topples the World”

“Listening to Kenny G”

“The Rescue” (WINNER)

“Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It”

“Roadrunner: A Film about Anthony Bourdain”

“The Sparks Brothers”

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

“Try Harder!”

“The Velvet Underground”

“Writing With Fire”

Spotlight

“Fruits of Labor”

“The Neutral Ground”

“North by Current” (WINNER)

“Socks on Fire”

“Two Gods”

Heterodox

“Bo Burnham: Inside”

“A Cop Movie”

“The Inheritance”

“El Planeta” (WINNER)

“The Souvenir Part II”