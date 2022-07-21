CinefestOZ Sets Program, With Richard Roxburgh as Jury Head

Boutique West Australia film festival, CinefestOZ announced its 2022 program featuring 270 film screenings and events.

In its 15th edition, the six day destination film festival will be held from Aug. 23-28, 2022 across 35 locations in Western Australia’s South West, famous as a top wine producing region.

Veteran actor, Richard Roxburgh ( “Moulin Rouge,” “Elvis”) was named as chair of the Jury that will award a A$100,000 ($65,000) film prize for best Australian feature film or feature-length documentary.

Competing for the prize is director Gracie Otto’s feature film debut “Seriously Red” (which screened at SXSW earlier this year) which stars the film’s writer Krew Boylan as a Dolly Parton impersonator. It also stars Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale.

The competition also includes: the world premier of “Transfusion,” the directing debut of actor Matt Nable (“The Dry,” “The Twelve”) and stars Sam Worthington (“Avatar”) as a man who attempts to connect to his young son after a devastating loss; “Sweet As,” the feature film debut of writer-director Jub Clerc set in Western Australia’s Pilbara region; and “Of An Age” by Macedonian born, Australia-based writer-director Goran Stolevski’s (“Won’t Be Alone”). The film, which also appears in the Melbourne festival, is set in the summer of 1999 where an intense romance blossoms between a young Serbian ballroom dancer and his dance partner’s older brother.

“An extraordinary program talks to a diversity of audiences – from laugh-out-loud comedies and compelling dramas, to thought-provoking documentaries about current social and environmental issues, stories that showcase our First Nations people and films that tap into popular culture and music,” said CinefestOZ chair Margaret Buswell.