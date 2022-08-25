Cinefest Sudbury Announces Lineup for 2022 Festival

Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival, one of the largest film festivals in Canada, has set its lineup for the 2022 edition.

The festival will open with a gala screening of “Ashgrove,” Jeremy LaLonde’s Canadian drama about a scientist in the distant future attempting to find a cure for a water shortage crisis. The festival will host nine gala screenings in total, including abortion drama “Call Jane,” country music documentary “The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile,” Anna Kendrick film “Alice, Darling” (pictured) and closing night film “Presque (Beautiful Minds).”

In addition to the gala screenings, Cinéfest will also host 18 special presentation screenings, 19 films in its Canadian features spotlight, 10 in its Canadian documentary spotlight, five in its Indigenous filmmakers series, 19 in its world cinema series, four in its world doc lineup and 68 short films. Notable films set to screen at the festival include Toronto International Film Festival premiere “Emily” starring Emma Mackey, Cannes Palme D’or winner “Triangle of Sadness,” Mia Hansen-Løve’s “One Fine Morning” and documentary “The Issue With Tissue” about the Indigenous people who live in Northern Ontario’s boreal forest.

In addition to the lineup, Cinéfest Sudbury also announced details regarding its Cinema Summit, featuring panels and workshops for industry members throughout the festival. Panels announced focus on topics such as career opportunities in Northern Ontario, sustainable filmmaking practices and finding innovate approaches to funding film projects.

The festival also announced details regarding its awards program for the 2022 festival, which will give out nine juried prizes: Canadian feature film, international feature film, female-led feature film, cinema indigenized outstanding talent, French language feature film, inspiring feature film, short film, Northern Ontario short film and emerging Canadian short film. All awards will give out cash prizes, with the Canadian feature film award coming with a $15,000 cash prize, international feature film giving out a $10,000 cash prize, the rest of the feature awards giving a $2,500 prize and the short films giving $1,000 or $1,500 cash prizes.

The 34th annual Cinéfest Sudbury will take place from Sept. 17-25. To see the full lineup of films, visit the festival’s website.



