Cinedigm Acquires Horror Doc ‘Living With Chucky,’ Sets Early 2023 Release on Screambox (EXCLUSIVE)

Cinedigm has acquired all North American rights to the documentary “Living With Chucky.” The film, which had its world premiere at the Popcorn Frights Film Festival in August and recently screened at Fantastic Fest in Austin, is set to premiere on Cinedigm’s horror streaming service Screambox and on digital early next year.

Featuring interviews with cast and crew, including genre icons such as Lin Shaye, Alex Vincent, Jennifer Tilly and franchise creator Don Mancini, the documentary takes an in-depth look into the creation of the franchsie.

Storming into pop culture in the late 1980s, the three-foot menace known as Chucky proved that “Child’s Play” was anything but. The horror film went on to spawn six sequels, a television series, a reboot, comic books, a video game and merchandise.

“Living With Chucky” Courtesy of Cinedigm/Yellow Veil Pictures

Written and directed by Kyra Elise Gardner, daughter of special effects artist Tony Gardner, “Living With Chucky” looks back at the groundbreaking horror franchise by those there from the beginning. The documentary details the history of the “Child’s Play” films by the cast and crew, in addition to Gardner’s own relationship with the series and the impact it had on her family. Gardner, who grew up alongside Chucky the killer doll, seeks out other families involved with the “Child’s Play” films as they recount their experiences working on the franchise and what it means to be a part of the “Chucky” family.

Dan Tabor of Cinapse said: “’Living With Chucky’ is a heartfelt and charming take on not only one woman’s relationship with her father, but her mass murdering 3-foot-tall redheaded stepbrother as well.”

“Living With Chucky” shows the impact the franchise had on the evolution of horror. That impact is still being felt at the box office as well as on our television screens today from the 2019 remake of “Child’s Play,” which brought in nearly $45 million at the box office, and the second season of “Chucky,” which is currently airing on USA.

“From Lin Shaye to Alex Vincent, the franchise’s exceptional cast, and tongue-in-cheek terror brought shrieks of fright and delight to audiences of all ages,” said Brad Miska, managing director of Bloody Disgusting. “The wit and wickedness of that three-foot doll encapsulate everything that was great about 80s horror. It was not afraid to be funny. It was not afraid to be scary. Simply put, it was not afraid of anything.”

“Making this movie has been a long arduous process and such a labor of love for the ‘Child’s Play’ franchise,” said Gardner. “I cannot wait for viewers at home to be able to see the heart that went into creating this film. I hope fans come out of it with a deeper understanding and appreciation for the cast and crew that have brought their favorite Good Guy to life for the past 30 years.”

“Living With Chucky” was executive produced by Ash T. The deal was negotiated by Brandon Hill, director of acquisitions, on behalf of Cinedigm, and Justin Timms on behalf of Yellow Veil Pictures.