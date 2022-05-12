×

Christopher Walken Joins ‘Dune Part Two’ as Emperor Shaddam IV

Christopher Walken attends the special screening
Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

The House Corrino has its ruler.

Christopher Walken will join Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in director Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune Part Two,” as Shaddam IV, the Padishah Emperor of the Known Universe.

Walken’s casting fills out the major characters for the second half of Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal science fiction novel. He joins Florence Pugh (“Black Widow”) as the Emperor’s daughter, Princess Irulan; and Austin Butler (star of the upcoming “Elvis”) as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, the presumptive heir to the Harkonnen dynasty.

More to come.

