Christina Ricci, Lana Condor Among 2022 Maui Film Festival Honorees

The Maui Film Festival has announced the slate of films and honorees for its 22nd annual edition.

The 2022 festival will feature the Maui premieres of 13 feature films, including “McCurry: The Pursuit of Color,” “Gratitude Revealed,” “Facing Monsters,” “The Story of Everything,” “Pretty Problems,” “Kapo,” “Tango Shalom” and “Pe’Ahi.” The festival opener will be a special surprise, with the film remaining a secret until the screening on July 6.

The in-person festival will take place at the outdoors Stardust Cinema, featuring live music, Kahiko style hula and other activities. In addition, 80 short and feature films will be available to stream online through the festival’s Speed-of-Light Virtual Cinema from July 6-31.

Additionally, the festival announced five stars who will receive honors for their work and advocacy. Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets,” “The Matrix Resurrections”) will receive the festival’s Nova Award, provided to a female actor for excellence and achievement in her career. Lana Condor (“To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before,” “Boo Bitch”) will receive the Stella Award, which honors a female actor for her advancement of women in the film industry. Jayme Lawson (“The Batman,” “The First Lady”) will receive the Rising Star Award, which has previously been given to notable actors including Brie Larson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jessica Biel and Garrett Hedlund.

Gerry Lopez and Stacy Peralta will both appear in person at the festival to receive their awards. Lopez, an American surfer and actor, will receive the festival’s Visionary Award, which recognizes a film artist’s commitment to “inspire and nurture the endlessly evolving tapestry of global cultures into an ever more compassionate and life-affirming planetary community.” A documentary about Lopez, “The Yin & Yang of Gerry Lopez,” will also screen during the festival. Documentary filmmaker Peralta, who directed “The Yin & Yang of Gerry Lopez,” will receive the Rainmaker Award for achievement in filmmaking.

“We’re thrilled to continue Maui Film Festival’s mission of celebrating exceptional cinematic vision in the service of compassionate and transformative storytelling all under the stars, moon and sun,” said Barry Rivers, founder and Director of the Maui Film Festival, in a statement. “Each of this year’s filmmakers and honorees brings a unique perspective and dedication to their craft. Their performances and storytelling explore a variety of topics that champion a multitude of experiences.”

The Maui Film Festival runs in-person from July 6 to July 10 at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center in Kahului, Hawaii. To purchase passes to the festival, visit MauiFilmFestival.com.