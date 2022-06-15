Christina Kallas Set to Direct Limited Series ‘The Second Attack’ For Germany’s ARD Mediathek (EXCLUSIVE)

“Paris in Harlem” director Christina Kallas is set to direct limited series ‘The Second Attack’ for ARD Mediathek, Variety can exclusively reveal.

The six-part political thriller envisions what would happen if an “unthinkable war” were to take place on the world stage.

Oliver Bottini (“Algiers Confidential”) has written the screenplay.

“Inspired by true events, ‘The Second Attack’ follows Alex, a young German who tries to uncover the truth about the murder of his father in 2003, a sniper for the Bundeswehr,” reads the official logline. “Alex soon discovers that not only was his father working for the German Federal Intelligence Service, but that he was pivotal in the coverup of ‘Curveball’ –a refugee who defected from Iraq in 1999 claiming that he had worked as a chemical engineer in Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction program and therefore was in custody of German Federal Intelligence Service. Despite warnings from the British Secret Intelligence Services, the U.S. and British governments used Curveball’s false allegations to build a rationale for military action in the lead up to the 2003 invasion of Iraq. The story unfolds in parallel between the last failed operation to prevent the war in 2003, and today, as the world once again comes under threat of a major geopolitical conflict.”

It is set to begin production in 2023 in Europe and the Middle East.

Mario Krebs (“Under Suspicion”) of EIKON Media will produce for German broadcaster WDR.

Kallas has previously helmed “The Rainbow Experiment” for Paramount+. Her latest project, “Paris is in Harlem,” premiered at the Slamdance International Film Festival and will play in competition at international film festivals in Munich and Galway this month. It tells the story of a group of strangers whose lives are permanently changed when a shooting takes place at a Harlem jazz bar the night before New York’s 2017 “No Dancing” law is repealed. XYZ Films is repping North American sales.