Christian Bale: ‘Tons of People’ Laughed at Me Over the Idea of Playing ‘Serious’ Batman

Christian Bale will forever be associated with playing Bruce Wayne/Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, but not everyone believed in the duo’s interpretation of the character. Starting with “Batman Begins” and most notably in “The Dark Knight,” Bale and Nolan grounded the character in a level of realism the comic book movie genre had never seen. Bale’s serious approach was the opposite of the campier take on Batman as seen in Joel Schumaker’s “Batman Forever” and “Batman & Robin.”

“I would [tell people] we’re going to sort of do Batman, but take him seriously. I had tons of people laugh at me and just say, ‘Well that’s just not going to work at all,’” Bale told The Washington Post. “So, it’s wonderful to be a part of a trilogy that proved those people wrong. I’m not certain if it kick-started [the MCU] but it certainly helped along the way.”

Bale is returning to the comic book movie genre as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Is two comic book movies enough for Bale?

“I don’t have any goodbye and thank you unless other people say to me ‘goodbye and thank you, please never revisit this again’ then I’ll take their word for it,” Bale said. “But otherwise a good story is a good story. A good film is a good film. And a good director is a good director. And I’m open to any of those ideas.”

Bale recently made headlines by telling ScreenRant that he’s not entirely against reprising Batman/Bruce Wayne in another Dark Knight movie. The Oscar-winning actor has one condition: Christopher Nolan must direct.

“No. No one’s ever mentioned it to me. No one’s brought it up,” Bale said when asked about reprising Batman. “Occasionally people say to me, ‘Oh, I hear you were approached and offered all this.” And I’m like, ‘That’s news to me. No one’s ever said that.’”