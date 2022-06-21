Kate Bush in the MCU? Christian Bale Planned ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Dance Scene That Got Cut

Kate Bush is all the rage right now thanks to “Stranger Things 4” featuring “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God),” and the singer’s popularity would’ve extended to the Marvel Cinematic Universe had Taika Waititi gone through with plans to include a Bush-inspired dance scene in the film. Christian Bale, who stars in the film as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, recently revealed to Total Film magazine that he worked on a dance scene for the film that never made it into the filming schedule.

“Taika and I wanted to do a whole dance, which we didn’t get to do, but we had all this sort of Kate Bush stuff that we worked at,” Bale said. “But I think he just realized he was never going to be allowed to put that in the final film. I would say that the most common thing I was staring at [while preparing for the role] was the Aphex Twin video of ‘Come To Daddy’. But I don’t even know if that will be in the final film.”

Bush’s popularity has skyrocketed once again ever since “Stranger Things 4” prominently featured “Running Up That Hill,” which recently hit No. 1 on the U.K. music charts and currently sits in the No. 4 slot on the Billboard Hot 100. Bush wrote in a recent blog post that she’s “overwhelmed” by the song’s resurgence.

“By featuring ‘Running Up That Hill’ in such a positive light – as a talisman for Max (one of the main female characters) – the song has been brought into the emotional arena of her story,” Bush wrote. “Fear, conflict and the power of love are all around her and her friends. I salute [showrunners] the Duffer Brothers for their courage – taking this new series into a much more adult and darker place. I want to thank them so much for bringing the song into so many people’s lives.”

Bale will not be jamming out to Kate Bush in “Thor: Love and Thunder,” nor will he be sporting the character’s G-string costume from the comic books. As the actor said, “I did make the mistake of Googling him and, oh no! [In the comics] he runs around in a G-string all the time. And I thought, ‘They don’t have the right man for that!'”

“Taika quickly dispelled any notions of running around in that,” Bale added. “But I always did think what he could do with this in front of a bluescreen – he could chuck on whatever he wants later on.”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” opens in U.S. theaters nationwide on July 8.