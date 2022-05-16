Chris Rock Shares Controversial Take on Depp-Heard Trial: ‘Believe All Women Except Amber Heard’

Chris Rock weighed in on the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial during a recent comedy show in London (via Vanity Fair) in which he cracked the following joke: “Believe all women, believe all women except Amber Heard.” The comedian grilled Heard for allegedly defecating on Depp’s bed pillows.

“What the fuck is she on?” Rock said about Heard (via Daily Mail). “She shit in his bed! She’s fine, but she’s not shitting fine. She shit in his bed! Once you shit in someone’s bed, you just guilty of everything. What the fuck is going on there? Wow. And they had a relationship after that.”

The Depp-Heard trial began April 11 and is expected to continue through Memorial Day weekend. Depp is suing Heard for defamation for $50 million after she alluded to their alleged abusive relationship in an op-ed piece written for The Washington Post. Many celebrities have weighed in on the trial over the last month, including Howard Stern. The radio personality slammed Depp for “overacting” while on the stand testifying against heard. Stern also called out Depp’s strange accent.

“First of all, his difficulty in speaking the English language is fantastic…And the accent,” Stern said. “Johnny Depp was born in Kentucky. Does that sound like a guy from Kentucky?”

Soon afterward, comedian Bill Burr came forward to publicly support Depp and urge the actor’s haters to apologize if Heard ends up losing the defamation case. Burr said, “From what I’ve seen the guy is fucking destroying. And what’s great about this, is if he really does expose this woman for lying. I’m wondering if all these people that, you know, just accepted her lies about him if they’re going to apologize somehow.”

Burr noted that people have “publicly trashed” Depp and said “it’d be nice if they publicly apologized and said, ‘Maybe next time we won’t jump to conclusions.’”