Chris Pratt’s Mario Voice Baffles Fans After First Listen: ‘Holy S— It’s Literally Just Chris Pratt’s Voice’

The trailer for Universal Pictures and Nintendo’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” has debuted, bringing with it a first listen of Chris Pratt’s Mario voice. The actor told Variety earlier this year that he “worked really closely with the directors” to craft the perfect Mario voice, adding, “[We tried] out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of.”

So what does Pratt’s Mario voice sound like? He only gets two brief lines of dialogue in the trailer (“What is this place?” and “Mushroom Kingdom, here we come!”), but it was enough to send social media into a craze with reactions. Many users found Pratt’s Mario voice too similar to Pratt’s own speaking voice, which led to confusion as the actor previously touted the voice as “unlike anything” fans had heard before.

“It’s an animated voiceover narrative,” Pratt added to Variety about the role. “It’s not a live-action movie. I’m not gonna be wearing a plumber suit running all over. I’m providing a voice for an animated character, and it is updated and unlike anything you’ve heard in the Mario world before.”

“Just showed the boys the Mario trailer,” The Telegraph film critic Robbie Cullin wrote. “The way they turned around and looked at me when Chris Pratt’s voice piped up is going to be making me laugh for months, if not years.”

In addition to Pratt, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” also stars Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

Nintendo partnered on the film with Illumination Entertainment, the studio behind hit movies like the “Despicable Me,” “Minions” and “Sing” films. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” opens in theaters April 7, 2023.

Check out some reactions to the Pratt’s Mario voice in the posts below. Click here for more of the social media buzz around the voice.

why… why does Mario have Sonic’s voice — dave whelan (@MrDavidWhelan) October 6, 2022

You can tell Jack Black put a ton of love and heart into his Bowser voice, while Chris Pratt just uh… spoke? Kinda weird but the visuals are absolutely fucking stellar, and I love the general vibe of the whole thing.



I'm excited for this dang Mario movie. pic.twitter.com/fDrrKEZxcs — CircleToonsHD (@CircleToonsHD) October 6, 2022

HOLY SHIT IT LITERALLY IS JUST CHRIS PRATT'S VOICE https://t.co/fFyRhzI7vF — Megan Farokhmanesh (@Megan_Nicolett) October 6, 2022

me listening to chris pratt's voice come out of mario's mouth pic.twitter.com/yH3IKPjMBm — allegra frank (@LegsFrank) October 6, 2022

Good to know that Chris Pratt was hired to voice Mario as Chris Pratt in #SuperMarioBrosMovie — Alex Paps (@alexpaps1) October 6, 2022

who would have thought that chris pratt's big secret voice in the mario movie would be his normal speaking voice — Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) October 6, 2022

Why does this look more like Bob Hoskins than the actual time Bob Hoskins played Mario pic.twitter.com/3zEpY8sJWq — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) October 6, 2022

Chris Pratt's voice is still jarring to hear coming out of Mario but everything else in the Mario trailer looked amazing. I'm genuinely excited to see this thing pic.twitter.com/3QCP7oJc0k — Saberspark (@Saberspark) October 6, 2022

I guess technically we haven't heard Chris Pratt's normal voice in the Mario world pic.twitter.com/8Kbidb8xtc — Nibel (@Nibellion) October 6, 2022