Talent Manager Chris Huvane Dies at 47

Chris Huvane, a partner and manager at Hollywood firm Management 360 and former magazine editor and PR executive, died Sunday night. He was 47.

The cause was an apparent suicide, according to Deadline. Huvane had been open about his battles with depression. He is survived by two brothers: Slate PR partner Stephen Huvane and CAA managing partner Kevin Huvane.

His clients at Management 360 included Margot Robbie, Julianne Moore, Zoey Deutch, Zach Braff, the late Chadwick Boseman and Margaret Qualley.

“We are devastated beyond words this morning, Chris was simply ‘the best of the best,” Huvane’s partners said in a statement. “A brilliant manager, consummate colleague and friend, a rock of our company and our culture, beloved by every single person who ever met him. It’s an incalculable loss and our hearts go out to his family and friends. We are all better for having known Chris, and we commit to honoring his legacy everyday forward.”

Born in New York, he started out at HBH Public Relations and went on to become Senior West Coast editor of GQ. In 2010, he joined Management 360, and was promoted to partner in 2015.

He served as a co-producer on the film Mark Steven Johnson film “Finding Steve McQueen” in 2019 and had an exec producing credit on the reality series “It’s a Brad Brad World” about Brad Goreski.

Huvane had a small role in Joel Schumacher’s 2000 film “Tigerland” and also appeared as a waiter in “Sex and the City.”

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.