Chris Farley and David Spade Discussed Making a Third Film Two Months Before Farley’s Death

David Spade revealed in a recent profile in Esquire magazine that his longtime collaborator Chris Farley expressed interest in reuniting for a third feature film together about two months before his death. Toward the end of their runs on “Saturday Night Live,” the two comedians joined forced to headline the 1995 buddy comedy “Tommy Boy.” Although the film was not a box office hit (it grossed only $32 million worldwide), it became a bonafide cult classic thanks to its home video release. Spade and Farley quickly reunited a year later for “Black Sheep.”

“Two years after ‘Tommy Boy’ came out, they told us it made $100 million on video. We couldn’t believe it,” Spade said. “It really grew over time. We talked about doing another one, but Farley wanted to do more drama, so I said, ‘Go do that.’ I ran into him two months before [he died] and he was like, ‘Everyone always talks about ‘Tommy Boy’ and ‘Black Sheep.’ It’s not as much fun out there. Let’s try to get one going again.’ … I think about Farley every day. I have his old coat from ‘Tommy Boy.'”

Farley followed his back-to-back Spade movies with the 1997 comedy “Beverly Hills Ninja.” The comedian’s final two movies, “Almost Heroes” and “Dirty Work,” were both released posthumously in 1998. Farley died of a drug overdose in December 1997 at the age of 33.

“He liked me being smart and him being dumb,” Spade said of the duo’s comedic personas. “Farley and I were always goofing around. He always wanted me to make fun of him, because he thought it was so hilarious. We played off that. He was big. But the truth is, when you look back, he wasn’t that overweight. He was big, but he really ballooned toward the end. He always said he was the fat guy, but he wasn’t super fat.”