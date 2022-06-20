Chris Evans Would Play Johnny Storm Over Captain America in MCU Return: ‘He Didn’t Get’ His Due

Chris Evans recently told MTV News that he’d be more interested in returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Johnny Storm/Human Torch than as Steve Rogers/Captain America, the latter of whom he played for a decade in various MCU tentpoles. Evans played Human Torch in the negatively-reviewed “Fantastic Four” (2005) and its sequel “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer” (2007). Both films pre-date the MCU, which launched in 2008 with the release of “Iron Man.”

“God, wouldn’t that be great?” Evans said when asked about reprising Johnny Storm/Human Torch. “Wouldn’t that be great? No, no one’s ever come to me about that. I mean, I don’t exactly look the same anymore. That was 15, almost 20 years ago. Oh my God, I’m old. But I really love that character, but I think… aren’t they doing something now with Fantastic Four?”

Marvel is currently in development on a “Fantastic Four” reboot. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” director Jon Watts was originally announced as the film’s director but recently dropped out of the project. John Krasinski debuted in the MCU as Fantastic Four leader Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic in a surprise cameo appearance in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” although Marvel has not confirmed Krasinski will continue with the role in its upcoming standalone “Fantastic Four” movie.

“Look, I would love it,” Evans added about playing Human Torch again. “I would love it. That would actually be an easier sell to me than coming back as Cap. You know what I mean? Cap is so precious to me. And you know, I almost don’t wanna disrupt what a beautiful experience that was. But Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn’t really get his day. That was before Marvel really found its footing. So, I loved that role and, you know, who knows?”

When Variety recently asked Evans about reports of an impending return to the MCU — which suggested he’d appear again in some vague way — the actor denied that he’ll appear. “Unfortunately, that’s not the case,” he said.

Evans currently stars as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s “Lightyear,” now playing in theaters nationwide. Watch Evans’ full interview with MTV News in the video below.