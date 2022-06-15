Chris Evans: Homophobic ‘Lightyear’ Critics Are ‘Idiots’ Who Will ‘Die Off Like Dinosaurs’

Chris Evans is taking a stand against anyone criticizing “Lightyear” for featuring a gay kiss between two female characters. The actor recently told Reuters that film and TV viewers who opposite diversity and more inclusive on-screen representation are “idiots” who will eventually “die off like dinosaurs.” Evans said it’s important not to pay any attention to such toxic viewers and criticisms.

As Variety exclusively reported in March, Pixar restored the gay kiss in “Lightyear” after uproar from staffers over the decision to remove it. The kiss is brief and is included during a montage sequence that depicts the life of Hawthorne (voiced by Uzo Aduba). The character has a wife and the two women are seen kissing. Several territories, including Saudi Arabia, have banned “Lightyear” after Disney refused to cut the scene.

“The real truth is those people are idiots,” Evans told Reuters about critics of on-screen representation.

“Every time there’s been social advancement as we wake up, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth and that’s what makes us good,” the actor added. “There’s always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before. But those people die off like dinosaurs. I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward and embrace the growth that makes us human.”

Evans previously told Variety how “great” it is that Pixar restored the film’s gay kiss, saying, “It’s wonderful, it makes me happy. It’s tough to not be a little frustrated that it even has to be a topic of discussion. That it is this kind of ‘news.’ The goal is that we can get to a point where it is the norm, and that this doesn’t have to be some uncharted waters, that eventually this is just the way it is. That representation across the board is how we make films.”

“Look, it’s an honor to be a part of something that is taking those steps, but the goal is to look back on this time and just be shocked that it took us this long to get there,” Evans added.

“Lightyear” opens in theaters nationwide June 17.