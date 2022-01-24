Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson Team for Amazon Holiday Movie ‘Red One’

Chris Evans will join Dwayne Johnson in Amazon Studios’ upcoming holiday film, “Red One.”

Amazon Studios is developing the feature project, which is based on an original story by Hiram Garcia, president of production at Seven Bucks Productions. The film, which aims to shoot this year, is described as “a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre.”

Evans will next be seen starring in the Russo brothers’ Netflix spy film “The Gray Man” and will voice Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s “Lightyear.” Evans is in development on a biopic about Gene Kelly, in which he’ll star and produce, and he will next star in the Apple’s “Ghosted.”

“Red One” will be directed by Jake Kasdan (who previously teamed with Johnson and Seven Bucks on the blockbuster “Jumanji” franchise) and written by Chris Morgan (who collaborated on “Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw,” “The Fate of the Furious,” “Furious 7,” “Fast & Furious 6” and “Fast Five”).

Johnson will also produce the movie, alongside Hiram and Dany Garcia on behalf of Seven Bucks Productions. Kasdan will produce on behalf of his production company, The Detective Agency, alongside Melvin Mar and co-producer Sky Salem Robinson, with Morgan producing on behalf of Chris Morgan Productions.

Evans is represented by 3Arts, CAA, Narrative and attorney Jason Sloane; Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Seven Bucks Productions are represented by WME and Harold Brown, Bianca Levin and Matthew Thompson of Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

Mar is represented by WME; Kasdan is represented by WME and Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes LawCo; and Morgan is represented by ICM and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.