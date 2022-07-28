Dasha Nekrasova, Chloe Cherry, Betsey Brown Cast in ‘www.RachelOrmont.com’ From Director Peter Vack (EXCLUSIVE)

Dasha Nekrasova, Chloe Cherry and Betsey Brown have been cast in “www.RachelOrmont.com,” a sci-fi drama currently in production.

The film, the third feature from writer and director Peter Vack, is described as a “psychedelic technosatire about growing up in captivity.” The project is produced by The Ion Project in association with Gummy Films, Simone Films and Fast Rainbow Films. Previously, Vack helmed “Send” in 2013 and “Assholes” in 2017.

Vack is also known for his work as an actor on shows such as “The Bold Type,” — where he memorably played web editor Patrick, who managed “The Dot Com” of the show’s fictional magazine — “Love Life,” “I Just Want My Pants Back” and “Mozart in the Jungle.”

Nekrasova made her film debut with “Wobble Palace” in 2018, which she co-wrote with director Eugene Kotlyarenko, and also appeared in “The Ghost Who Walks” and “PVT Chat,” the latter of which also featured Vack. Last year she made her directorial debut with “The Scary of Sixty-First,” which she co-wrote and starred in. On TV, she had a recurring role in Season 3 of “Succession,” and appeared in episodes of “Mr. Robot,” “Cake,” “Dickinson” and “The Serpent.” She is also well known for the successful podcast “Red Scare,” which she has co-hosted with Anna Khachiyan since 2018.

Cherry began her career as a porn actor, making over 200 adult films, with her videos gaining 125 million views on Pornhub. Earlier this year, she made her non-porn acting debut in HBO’s Emmy-nominated teen drama “Euphoria.” “www.RachelOrmont.com” is Cherry’s first new project since “Euphoria.”

Brown appeared last year alongside Nekrasova in “The Scary of Sixty-First,” and appeared in Vack’s “Assholes” in 2017. Other acting credits include “Hannah Ha Ha,” “All Jacked Up and Full of Worms,” “The Carrie Diaries” and “Forever.” Last year, she also made her directorial debut with “Actors,” which she wrote and starred in.

Nekrasova is repped by Management 360, Gersh and Gochman Law Group. Cherry is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Gersh. Brown is repped by Luber Roklin and Innovative. Vack is repped by Luber Roklin and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman et al.