PhilmCo Media Backs ‘1660 Vine’ Movie Musical About Social Media Influencers

Sixth months after Peter Samuelson and Jonathan Prince launched PhilmCo Media, the production banner is gearing up its first project “1660 Vine,” a musical film that producers hope to adapt as a Broadway show.

“1660 Vine,” follows a group of influencers who move into a Hollywood apartment complex to help each other pursue social media stardom. The film will feature influencers and social media celebrities, with Prince Khemuni Norodom of the Cambodian Royal Family leading the cast that also includes TikTok stars Cheryl Porter and Chris Olsen and “American Idol” alum Pia Toscano.

The movie is set to begin filming in Los Angeles June 2022, and release on specialty musical platforms StreamingMusicals.com and BroadwayOnDemand.com. After launch, the film will roll out on other streaming services. Producers plan to make the script available next year to license for stage productions in student, community and professional theaters. Following the launch of the stage version of the film, the creators are ambitiously hoping to bring it to Broadway in 2024.

Stage director Patricia McGregor (Geffen Playhouse’s “Skeleton Crew”) will make her film directorial debut with “1660 Vine.”

The script was written by Jackson Prince, who is the son of Jonathan Prince. Songwriters David Lawrence and Faye Greenberg, known for their work on “Stick to the Status Quo” from “High School Musical,” supervised a team of tunesmiths to write the music. The film also features choreography from pop star and former “American Idol” judge Paula Abdul, as well as from Kausha Campbell, who also appears in the film.

“ ‘1660 Vine’ is both wildly joyful and also asks some deep questions about what it means to ‘be real’ in the age of social media,” said McGregor. “Selected from more than 5,000 auditions, our dynamite cast brings to life the highs and pitfalls of pursuing your dreams.”

Jonathan Prince is producing “1660 Vine” for PhilmCo Media, while Kevin Surace and Michael Jackowitz produce for WitzEnd Productions.