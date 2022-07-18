Chernin Brothers’ High School Comedy ‘Incoming’ Adds Thomas Barbusca (EXCLUSIVE)

Thomas Barbusca has joined the cast of “Incoming,” a high-school comedy from directors Dave and John Chernin.

The project reunites Barbusca and the Chernin brothers, who worked together on the Fox TV comedy “The Mick.”

“Incoming” follows four incoming freshmen as they navigate the terrors of adolescence at their first-ever high school party. The cast also includes “The Black Phone” actor Mason Thames, Bobby Cannavale and fellow “Mick” alum Kaitlin Olson.

The Chernin brothers, also known for the long-running show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” are writing and directing in their feature filmmaking debut. Artists Road and Spyglass Media Group are co-financing “Incoming,” which is currently in production in Los Angeles.

“Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “Bros” filmmaker Nick Stoller will produce with Conor Welch through his company Stoller Global Solutions. Additional producers include Artists Road principals Todd Garner, Peter Principato and Ben Silverman, and CEO Mark Korshak.

Spyglass chairman and CEO Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre, president of production, are executive producing with Chris Stone, VP of production and development, and overseeing the project on behalf of Spyglass. Noah Nusinow is overseeing the production on behalf of Artists Road.

Artists Road is a joint venture formed by Spyglass Media Group, Propagate Content, Artists First Inc. and Off-Road Productions. The company, which is focused on producing moderately budgeted film comedies, is currently in post-production on its first feature film, “Reunion,” starring Lil Rel Howery, Billy Magnussen, Nina Dobrev and Chace Crawford.

The 19-year-old Barbusca will appear next in the upcoming movie adaptation of “Luckiest Girl Alive” at Netflix. Along with “The Mick,” his TV credits are “Black Monday” and “Chad,” while his film roles to date include “Big Time Adolescence” and “Ron’s Gone Wrong.”

Barbusca is repped by Gersh, AFA Prime Talent Media and attorney Lev Ginsburg.