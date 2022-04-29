Charlotte Rampling Drama ‘Juniper’ Acquired by Parkland Entertainment For U.K., Ireland (EXCLUSIVE)

Charlotte Rampling starrer “Juniper” has been picked up by distributor Parkland Entertainment in the U.K. and Ireland.

In “Juniper,” Rampling plays Ruth, a “funny, rude, fearless, flirtatious” grandmother who unexpectedly descends on her grandson Sam and his father after Sam is suspended from boarding school. For Sam, who is already struggling with suicidal thoughts, the thought of having to take care of his ailing relative is, initially, infuriating – until he gets to know her. Soon they develop a friendship that transcends age – helped in part by the fact that Ruth can drink Sam and his friends under the table.

The film is set in New Zealand and also stars George Ferrier as Sam, Marton Csokas as his father Robert and Edith Poor as Ruth’s nurse Sarah.

Matthew J. Saville (“Hitch Hike”) wrote and directed the feature.

Desray Armstrong (“Stray”) and Angela Littlejohn (“Slow”) produce “Juniper” in association with the New Zealand Film Commission, the New Zealand Screen Production Grant, Fulcrum Media Finance and Celsius Entertainment.

Andrew Mackie, Richard Payton, Mark Chamberlain, Thierry Wase-Bailey and Henriette Wollmann executive produce.

“Juniper” will be released in the U.K. and Ireland in Sept. 2022 following a successful launch in New Zealand, where it opened just behind “No Time To Die” in the charts. Last month Rampling won an award for Best Actress at the Bari International Film Festival for her performance as Ruth.

The deal was agreed between Tom Stewart, acquisitions director of Parkland Entertainment and Thierry Wase-Bailey, owner and managing director for Celsius Entertainment.

“We’re thrilled to be releasing ‘Juniper’ in the U.K.,” said Stewart. “Matthew J Saville has crafted a fine debut feature which demonstrates yet again that Charlotte Rampling is one of the best actors working today.”

Wase-Bailey added: “I am happy to have the opportunity to work with Tom and the team at Parkland once again following their terrific work releasing ‘The Last Bus.’”