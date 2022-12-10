Charlize Theron Signs with CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscar winning actor, producer and philanthropist Charlize Theron has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

Variety learned Saturday that Theron parted ways with longtime agency WME and that she and her Denver & Delilah production company will now be represented by CAA.

The change in representation comes as Theron prepares for a major 2023, with the release of “The Old Guard 2” for Netflix (which she also produced via Denver & Delilah) and “Fast X” for Universal, her third appearance in the “Fast & Furious” franchise. She most recently starred opposite Kerry Washington and Michelle Yeoh in Netflix’s “The School for Good and Evil,” and made splashy cameos on Amazon’s “The Boys” series and in Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” playing Clea, a character which could have a lengthy future in the MCU.

Theron founded Denver & Delilah in 2003, with the company getting behind “Monster,” the Patty Jenkins-directed film for which she won the Academy Award for best actress. In the 19 years since, the company — which she manages alongside partners Beth Kono and AJ Dix — has developed into a prolific film and TV shingle, shepherding films including “Atomic Blonde” “Young Adult,” “Tully,” “Gringo,” “Long Shot,” “Bombshell,” “The Addams Family” animated franchise and the Rosamund Pike-led drama “A Private War.” For television, the company produced David Fincher’s “Mindhunter” and the Kay Cannon-created “Girlboss” for Netflix before inking a first-look deal with HBO and HBO Max in 2020.

In addition to her work in Hollywood, Theron is also a noted philanthropist, serving as a U.N. Messenger of Peace and founder of the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, a nonprofit which works to fight the spread of HIV/AIDS by partnering with community-based organizations in Southern Africa.

In addition to CAA, Theron continues to be represented by her attorneys at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman, LLP and The Lede Company.