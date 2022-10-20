Charlie Cox Says He Owes Entire Career to ‘Save Daredevil’ Fan Campaign: ‘Even When I Lost Hope, They Did Not’

Charlie Cox is Daredevil once more. After reviving the character for a brief cameo in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Cox officially debuted his fan favorite superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a few episodes of the Disney+ series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” Next up, Cox will lead the 18-episode limited series “Daredevil: Born Again.” Speaking to Marvel.com, the actor said he owes his entire career to the fan-driven “Save Daredevil” campaign on social media.

“Whatever happens to my career going forward from this point on, I owe most of it to the ‘Save Daredevil’ campaign,” Cox said. “That even when I had lost hope years ago, they did not, and they continued to campaign and support. And over the years, I’ve met many of them, and they’re such an enthusiastic, passionate crowd.”

When Netflix canceled the original run of Cox’s Daredevil series after three seasons in November 2018, fans took to social media with the hashtag #SaveDaredevil to call on Disney to save the character and officially bring him into the proper Marvel Cinematic Universe. Because of contracts, Disney had to wait a full two years from the Netflix cancelation before it could start figuring out what to do with Cox.

Cox’s return on “She-Hulk” earned praise from fans. The character had a lighter ton than the brooding nature of the Netflix series, and he even had an updated suit. Cox spoke to Variety about what it was like putting on the new costume for the first time.

“When we were getting ready to shoot it, they took me out to Los Angeles to have a suit fitting, which I just assumed was to make sure that the old one still fit,” Cox said. “I showed up at this warehouse. Hanging in a bag on a railing was my suit that I recognized as the one I’d worn in the show before. While I was waiting, there was one computer-generated drawing on the wall of some other superhero. I was looking at it, like ‘Oh, that guy’s cool.’ And then I looked more carefully, and I was like, ‘Wait, that guy’s me.'”

Cox continued, “It was a rendering of this gold and red suit and I was like, ‘Oh my God, that is so cool.’ It’s such a great homage to some of the earlier Daredevil runs. I got goosebumps thinking about this moment, putting it on and the fans’ reaction.”

“She-Hulk” is now streaming on Disney+. Cox’s “Daredevil: Born Again” won’t start filming until next year.