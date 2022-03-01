Channing Tatum Takes ‘Step Up’ on Tour as Production Company Starts Live Entertainment Division

Channing Tatum is taking “Step Up” on the road.

Tatum’s production company Free Association is launching a new division called FA Live, which will focus on creating, producing and distributing live entertainment. The first project will be a high-concept dance show inspired by “Step Up,” the hit dance franchise that spawned five feature films and a TV series.

Similar to the interconnected style of movies, reality TV and live entertainment that Tatum and crew built around “Magic Mike,” FA Live will seek to extend big and small stories and experiences through their in-person events.

Tatum and Reid Carolin, who recently co-directed the surprise box office winner “Dog,” will serve as chief creative officers. Free Association principal Peter Kiernan will lead FA Live as CEO. Vincent Marini, who is current “Magic Mike Live” worldwide executive producer, has been tapped as COO and president of production. “Magic Mike” franchise choreographers Alison Faulk and Luke Broadlick will serve as directors of dance, and live industry veteran Don Gilmore will serve as head of physical production.

Targeting a mid-2023 debut, the new family-friendly “Step Up” dance show will be set up in an immersive, custom-built venue. The live show, in partnership with Lionsgate, will also include the launch of a dance academy, catered to young aspiring dancers. According to the press release, “the new live show will introduce an entirely new creative narrative to the ‘Step Up’ canon and will focus on the foundational power of dance to transform lives and our understanding of the world around us.”

“After building out five productions of ‘Magic Mike Live’ on three continents since 2017, our FA Live team is excited to now turn their creative talents to Lionsgate’s beloved dance franchise ‘Step Up,’” said Kiernan. “We’re thrilled to be able to bring the experience and knowledge we’ve developed creating custom venues and one-of-a-kind theatrical experiences.”

Since the first movie premiered in 2005, “Step Up” and its four sequels have grossed more than $650 million at the global box office. The commercial success of the film franchise also sparked a TV show, “Step Up: Highwater,” which is now in its third season on Starz.

“The transformative power of dance, real-world stakes and inspirational spirit are the pulse of this franchise,” said Marini. “The original ‘Step Up’ film was a huge part of Channing’s origin story. It was one of his first films and helped cultivate a love for dance that has really driven much of what we’ve done in the live space over the last five years. Returning to the ‘Step Up’ franchise and developing a show in partnership with Lionsgate to inspire and empower young people through dance is really the perfect way for us to launch our new venture.”

All key creative team members from “Magic Mike Live” will shepherd and direct the new project, led by Tatum, Carolin, Marini, Faulk and Broadlick.

“The most important relationship in my life has been with dance,” said Faulk. “This new live show gives us an opportunity to explore the importance of movement in people’s lives in an exciting, unexpected way that breaks new ground and has an impact across multiple generations.”

Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate’s executive VP and head of global live, interactive and location-based entertainment, touted the success of prior live stage productions including “La La Land in Concert,” “Dirty Dancing — The Classic Story on Stage” and “Now You See Me Live.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Free Association as they venture into the live entertainment space with this theatrical expansion of the ‘Step Up’ franchise,” she said. “The ‘Step Up’ franchise is a natural, organic fit for a live entertainment experience, and we have great confidence in the Free Association team’s plans to deliver a thrilling, one-of-a-kind dance show.”