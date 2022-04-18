Celine Dion Romantic Drama ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me’ Sets Release for February 2023

“It’s All Coming Back to Me,” a romantic drama film starring and featuring the music of Celine Dion, will release in theaters Feb. 10, 2023.

Formerly titled “Text for You,” “It’s All Coming Back to Me” is based on the 2016 German film “SMS für Dich” by Karoline Herfurth. The film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a woman struggling to move on from the death of her fiancé. To cope, she begins sending messages to his old phone number, which has been reassigned to a new man, played by Sam Heughan. The two meet and develop a connection based on their shared heartbreak.

In addition to Jonas and Heughan, the film also stars Celine Dion as herself, in the role of a mentor figure who will inspire the two main characters to fall in love. The film is named after Jim Steinman’s power ballad “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” which was made famous from Dion’s cover that was recorded for her 1996 album “Falling Into You.” The song is one of the celebrated singer’s biggest hits and most acclaimed songs, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. In a recent episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast, Heughan told Variety senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin that Dion has recorded a new song for the film.

“It’s All Coming Back to Me” is written and directed by Jim Strouse. Screen Gems produced the film, which is distributed by Sony Pictures. Dion executive produces the film alongside Doug Belgrad, Sophie Cassidy, Louise Killin and Jonathan Furhman. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Esther Hornstein produce. The film’s supporting cast includes Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinzé Kene and Celia Imrie. Filming for the movie began in late 2020 in London, and wrapped in early 2021.

The news of the Celine Dion-themed film comes during the American theatrical run of “Aline,” the French Canadian film directed by and starring Valérie Lemercier. The film tells a fictionalized story of Dion’s life, with the singer’s name being changed to Aline Dieu.