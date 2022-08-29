Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass, Andy Garcia Join Emily Blunt and Chris Evans in Netflix’s ‘The Pain Hustlers’

Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass and Andy Garcia will join the cast of “The Pain Hustlers,” teaming up with Emily Blunt and Chris Evans in the Netflix movie.

Brian d’Arcy James (“Spotlight,” “West Side Story”) and Chloe Coleman (“My Spy,” “Marry Me”) are rounding out the ensemble.

David Yates, best known for directing several “Harry Potter” movies, is helming “The Pain Hustlers,” which is said to be tonally similar to American Dream-esque crime dramas like “The Big Short,” “American Hustle” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.” According to the official logline, the film follows an unemployed “blue-collar woman struggling to raise her daughter [who] takes a job at a failing pharmaceutical start-up, only to get involved in a dangerous racketeering scheme.”

It’s not clear who O’Hara, Duplass, Garcia, James or Coleman will play in the movie, which was written by Wells Tower (“The True American”). Netflix shelled out $50 million to land rights to “The Pain Hustlers” during this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

In addition to directing “The Pain Hustlers,” Yates is producing via his company Wychwood Media. Lawrence Grey of Grey Matter Productions will also produce.

O’Hara, a comedy veteran, recently won her first acting Emmy for playing the off-kilter matriarch Moira Rose in “Schitt’s Creek.”

Duplass, known for indie films like “The Puffy Chair” and “Jeff, Who Lives at Home,” as well as the HBO series “Togetherness,” recently acted in the Netflix show “The Chair” and HBO Max’s banking drama “Industry.”

Garcia, whose prominent credits include “The Godfather Part II,” “Ocean’s Eleven” and “The Lost City,” will appear next in “Book Club 2: The Next Chapter,” alongside Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen.

Garcia and O’Hara are represented by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Coleman is repped by A3 Artist Agency, Viewpoint and attorney Ryan LeVine.