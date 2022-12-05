Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh to Be Featured in Season 17 of Variety and PBS SoCal’s ‘Actors on Actors’ 

Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series returns for a new season, featuring the biggest stars in this year’s films. The four episodes will debut on PBS SoCal on Thursday, Jan. 12, starting at 8:00 pm, and they will encore on KCET and public television stations across the country and the WORLD Channel (check local listings). All episodes will stream on pbssocal.org and the free PBS App following their premieres.

Variety’s “Actors on Actors” issue will hit newsstands on Dec. 7, and the conversations will start airing on Tuesday, Dec. 6 on Variety.com and its social media channels.

This year’s “Actors on Actors” lineup includes:

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”) with Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”)

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”) & Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Laura Dern (“The Son”) & Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

Viola Davis (“The Woman King”) & Jennifer Lawrence (“Causeway”)

Carey Mulligan (“She Said”) & Margot Robbie (“Babylon”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) & Adam Sandler (“Hustle”)

Joe Alwyn (“Stars at Noon,” “Catherine Called Birdy”) & Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”)

Austin Butler (“Elvis”) & Janelle Monáe (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”)

Kate Hudson (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”) & Glen Powell (“Devotion,” “Top Gun: Maverick”)

John Boyega (“Breaking,” “The Woman King”) & Letitia Wright (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”) & Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”)

Paul Dano (“The Fabelmans”) & Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”)

“We are thrilled to bring back ‘Actors on Actors’ for a 17th season, along with our biggest issue of Variety yet — and we can’t wait for readers to soon discover a one-of-its-kind portfolio by award-winning photographer Alexi Lubomirski,” Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh said. “‘Actors on Actors’ has become the most-watched awards season offering in publishing. We look forward to millions of viewers around the globe enjoying, and dissecting, this year’s incredible conversations.”

“Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2019, as well as the Los Angeles Area Emmy Award for best entertainment programming in 2015 and 2016. The series is produced by PBS SoCal in partnership with Variety Media, LLC.