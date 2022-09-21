HBO’s ‘The Case Against Adnan Syed’ Will Get Follow-Up Episode

After Adnan Syed was released from prison on Sept. 19 after serving 23 years for the murder of Hae Min Lee, HBO Documentary Films announced it is in production on a follow-up episode to its 2019 docuseries “The Case Against Adnan Syed,” set for release in 2023.

Directed by Amy Berg, the four-part series followed the killing of 18-year-old Lee and the trial and conviction of Syed, her ex-boyfriend. Berg has been filming the follow-up episode in Maryland since early 2021 and was in the courthouse Monday when a Baltimore judge approved the motion to vacate Syed’s murder conviction. The investigation from “The Case Against Adnan Syed” was referenced as evidence in this week’s hearing.

“We knew the end of ‘The Case Against Adnan Syed’ was not the end of this story, and we’ve been closely following every twist and turn in the case since the series premiered in March 2019,” Berg said. “It’s gratifying to see many of the questions and issues probed in the original episodes come to bear on the events of this week.”

“The Case Against Adnan Syed” was produced by Working Title TV and Instinct Productions and was a production of HBO Documentary Films in association with Sky. Henrietta Conrad, Jemima Khan and Rabia Chaudry serve as executive producers.

“Serial,” the 2014 podcast that first popularized the case, also put out a follow-up episode, which detailed all the reasons for Syed’s release. While the state has 30 days to decide whether to move to a new trial or drop the case against Syed, host Sarah Koenig predicted: “The chances of the state ever trying to prosecute Adnan again are remote at best.”