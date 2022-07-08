‘Captain America 4’ With Anthony Mackie Lands ‘Cloverfield Paradox’ Director Julius Onah

Cap has his new commander.

Julius Onah, director of “The Cloverfield Paradox” and “Luce,” is set to helm the fourth “Captain America” movie, starring Anthony Mackie building on the events from the 2021 Disney+ series, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

That show’s creator and head writer, Malcolm Spellman, is writing the screenplay with Dalan Musson, a staff writer on the series. On the show, Mackie’s Sam Wilson struggles to accept the mantle of Captain America that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) gave him at the end of 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” ultimately learning to accept the title and the cultural weight that comes with it.

More to come.