Cannes’ Un Certain Regard Jury Includes Valeria Golino, Édgar Ramírez, Joanna Kulig and More

Italian director, actor and producer Valeria Golino will serve as the president of the jury for this year’s Un Certain Regard sidebar at the Cannes Film Festival. Golino follows in the footsteps of last year’s jury president Andrea Arnold. The additional jurors for this year’s Un Certain Regard are actor Édgar Ramírez (Venezuela), actor Joanna Kulig (Poland), director Debra Granik (United States), and singer-songwriter and actor Benjamin Biolay (France). The jury will select the winners of this section which “celebrates young, auteur and revelation films.”

“I have been to Cannes so many times, as an actress, as a director, in different selections,” Golino said in a statement. “It is the event of the month of May. It’s a party, where you reconnect with friends. But it’s also the occasion to reflect: What path did I take? What have others done? What does the cinema say that is universal, inherent to all times and all countries? It is all the more intense within a jury where we will feel, think and share together. In this world full of sound and fury, I am happy and honored to be here to help, perhaps, filmmakers to emerge.”

Cannes Film Festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegate Thierry Frémaux added, “Valeria is among those artists who are inspired and inspiring, who regenerate by taking risks and reinvent themselves each time. Her acting skills and engagement as a director will allow her to cast a valuable and expert eye on the films presented.”

This year’s Un Certain Regard lineup features 20 films, including eight feature directorial debuts and nine movies directed by female filmmakers. Last year’s winner of Un Certain Regard was Russian filmmaker Kira Kovalenko for the film “Unclenching the Fists.” Click here to check out this year’s full Un Certain Regard lineup.