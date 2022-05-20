ArcLight Films, MEP Capital Management Buys Library of The Lotus Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Arclight Films and MEP Capital Management are teaming up to acquire and license all available media rights to the library of The Lotus Entertainment.

That library consists of a mix of worldwide and foreign sales rights to 58 films released between 2005 to 2019, which earned more than $500 million at the global box office. Notable titles include “Just Friends” starring Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart and Anna Faris; “The Grey” starring Liam Neeson; “Killing Them Softly” starring Brad Pitt; “Hachi: A Dog’s Tale” starring Richard Gere; “Freelancers” starring Robert DeNiro; “Jobs” starring Ashton Kutcher; “The Host” starring Saoirse Ronan; “Maggie” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger; “The Women” starring Meg Ryan, Annette Bening, and Eva Mendes; and “Kill Your Darlings” with Daniel Radcliffe and Michael C. Hall.

The deal was negotiated by Elizabeth Zavoyskiy, investment principal of MEP Capital, and Brian Beckmann, CFO of Arclight Films, with Jim Seibel, co-chairman of Lotus Entertainment. Arclight Films is handling worldwide rights to The Lotus Entertainment library and will launch worldwide sales of the library titles at the Marché du Film in Cannes.

“Working with professionals one admires and respects always makes for a great day,” said Arclight Films Chairman Gary Hamilton. “The team at MEP Capital are wonderful partners so it’s an especially good day to be in business with them on this important library. Jim at Lotus has put together a great collection of impressive titles with compelling storylines and A-list talent over the years. We are delighted to offer the marketplace the opportunity to find the gems within the line up.”

“MEP is excited to be partnering with Arclight on the Lotus library,” said Zavoyskiy. “We’re incredibly enthusiastic about the addition of great content to our portfolio and look forward to continuing and expanding on the already impressive body of work the Lotus team had previously built.”

In addition to licensing and other opportunities, the library also offers remake rights and other secondary rights to certain films.

MEP Capital is an investment firm focused on opportunities in the media and entertainment industries. Arclight Films’ current slate includes the thriller “Poker Face,” directed by and starring Russell Crowe; “The Portable Door” starring Christoph Waltz and Sam Neill; and the thriller “The Locksmith” starring Ryan Phillippe, Kate Bosworth and Ving Rhames.