Official Cannes Film Festival Poster Pays Homage to Jim Carrey’s ‘The Truman Show’

The official poster for the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival has been released, paying tribute to Peter Weir’s beloved film “The Truman Show.”

First released in 1998, “The Truman Show” stars Jim Carrey as a man who has spent his entire life unknowingly raised as the subject of a 24/7 reality show. The Cannes poster captures a moment from the climax of the film where Truman escapes from the set of the show, discovering that the sky is a painted wall with a staircase leading to the exit. In the rendition seen on the poster, Truman touches the wall, which features a large 75 in white, reflecting the festival’s anniversary. An official statement from the festival explains the reasoning behind the poster’s design.

“Peter Weir and Andrew Niccol’s ‘The Truman Show’ (1998) is a modern reflection of Plato’s cave and the decisive scene urges viewers to not only experience the border between reality and its representation but to ponder the power of fiction, between manipulation and catharsis,” The statement reads. “Just as Truman escapes falsehood as he rises, the festival, with its famous ascending red carpet, offers viewers the truth of the artists when they enter the theater.”

This year, 18 films are scheduled to premiere in competition at Cannes, including highly anticipated films from directors such as James Gray, David Cronenberg, Park Chan-wook, Kelly Reichardt and Claire Denis. Out of competition, the festival will also see the premieres of buzzy films such as Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” The festival is set to open with the zombie comedy “Final Cut,” from director Michel Hazanavicius.

The Cannes Film Festival will take place on the French Riviera from May 17 to May 28.