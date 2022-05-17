Tragicomedy ‘My Neighbor Adolf’ Sells to Several Territories Including North America, U.K. (EXCLUSIVE)

Beta Cinema has sold the English-language tragicomedy “My Neighbor Adolf” to several major territories. The film stars German actor Udo Kier and Scottish actor David Hayman, and is directed by Israel’s Leon Prudovsky.

All rights for North America have gone to Cohen Media Group, Signature Entertainment has acquired the U.K./Ireland rights, I Wonder took Italy, Lumix Media has South Korea and Tohokushinsha Film took Japan.

The film, set in 1960, centers on Polsky, a Holocaust survivor, who lives in the remote Colombian countryside. One day, when a mysterious old German man moves in next door, he suspects that his new neighbor is Adolf Hitler. Since nobody believes him, he embarks on a mission to uncover the evidence. In order to gather it, however, he will need to come closer to his neighbor than he would like — so close that the two could almost become friends.

Prudovsky has co-written and directed three TV series, and two feature films, including “Five Hours From Paris” He received an award at the Student Academy Awards, and a Special Mention for a short film at the Venice Film Festival.

Thorsten Ritter, Beta exec VP acquisitions, sales and marketing, said: “Director Leon Prudovsky strikes the perfect balance between dramatic and comedic elements, realism and absurdity. ‘My Neighbor Adolf’ has all the ingredients to appeal to broader audiences.”

Hayman’s credits include Mark Herman’s “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas,” Alex Cox’s “Sid and Nancy,” Michael Caton-Jones’ “The Jackal,” Thaddeus O’Sullivan’s “Ordinary Decent Criminal,” and “The Tailor of Panama” and “Hope and Glory,” both directed by John Boorman.

Kier’s work ranges from Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s “Lola” to Lars von Trier’s “Breaking the Waves,” “Dancer in the Dark” and “Dogville,” Dario Argento’s “Suspiria” and Gus van Sant’s “My Own Private Idaho.” Recently he took the lead role in Todd Stevens’ “Swan Song.”

“My Neighbor Adolf” was produced by 2-Team Prods. (Israel) and Film Produkcja (Poland), in co-production with Vandalo (Colombia), United King Films (Israel) and Reisdor Films (Israel).