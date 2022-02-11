Cannes Market Boss Jerome Paillard to Step Down After 2022 Edition

Cannes’ Marché du Film, the world’s biggest film market, is set to change leadership in 2023 with its long-time, charismatic executive director Jerome Paillard due to exit after this year’s edition.

Guillaume Esmiol has been named co-CEO for this edition and will fully take over in 2023. Esmiol joined the Marché du Film in 2020 to spearhead the development. The tech saavy executive helped transform the market into a hybrid event.

Esmiol was previously head of innovation at TF1 Group and head of marketing for the startup studio Wefound, where he acquired skills in digital and media.

Paillard is planning to retire and focus on his favorite hobby which is flying, and is expected to continue having a presence at festivals around the world, on juries for instance. An industry veteran, Paillard joined the Cannes Film Festival, a private institution, back in 1995 and has bolstered the global outreach of the Marché du Film thanks to its deep-entrenched ties with industry players globally.