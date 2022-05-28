Cannes Film Festival Winners Announced (Updating Live)

CANNES — The awards show for the 75th anniversary Cannes Film Festival is underway, bringing 12 days of competition between 21 international features to a close. “Benedetta” star Virginie Efira is hosting, while several directors can be spotted in the audience waiting to receive their awards, including Claire Denis (“Stars at Noon”), Park Chan-wook (“Decision to Leave”) and Belgian brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne (“Tori & Lokita”).

Representing the Camera d’Or jury, Spanish actor Rossy de Palma presented the award for best first film to “War Pony,” by Gina Gammell and Riley Keough. “War Pony” tells the story of two young men from the Oglala Lakota tribe and was written and made in close collaboration with the Native American community it depicts. The Camera d’Or jury was also impressed with another debut, awarding a special mention to Japanese director Hayakawa Chie’s “Plan 75,” which imagines a future in which elderly citizens can elect to be euthanized.

Jury president Vincent Lindon, who won Cannes best actor honors in 2015, assured the crowd the the Palme d’Or winner was selected with a strong majority, joking that the festival organizers should change the rules: Instead of changing the members of the jury each year, he kidded, the festival ought to invite them back every year. “We need four more years,” he said.

Lindon co-presented the awards with fellow jurors Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, English actor-director Rebecca Hall, French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols, Indian actor-producer Deepika Padukone, Swedish star Noomi Rapace, Norwegian director Joachim Trier and Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca.

Full list of prizes below.

COMPETITION

Palme d’Or: TBD

Grand Prix: TBD

Director: TBD

Actor: TBD



Actress: TBD

Jury Prize: TBD

Screenplay: TBD

OTHER PRIZES

Camera d’Or: “War Horse,” Gina Gammell and Riley Keough

Camera d’Or Special Mention: “Plan 75,” Hayakawa Chie



Short Films Palme d’Or:“The Water Murmurs,” Jianying Chen

Short Films Special Mention:“Lori,” Abinash Bikram Shah

Golden Eye Documentary Prize: “All That Breathes,” Shaunak Sen

Queer Palm: “Joyland”

UN CERTAIN REGARD

Un Certain Regard Award: “The Worst Ones,” Lise Akoka, Romane Gueret

Jury Prize: “Joyland,” Saim Sadiq

Best Director Prize: Alexandru Belc, “Metronom”

Best Performance Prize — TIE: Vicky Krieps, “Corsage” and Adam Bessa, “Harka”

Best Screenplay Prize: Maha Haj, “Mediterranean Fever”

Coup de Coeur Award: “Rodeo,” Lola Quivoron

DIRECTORS’ FORTNIGHT

Europa Cinemas Label: “One Fine Morning,” Mia Hansen-Løve

Society of Dramatic Authors and Composers Prize: “The Mountain,” Thomas Salvador

CRITICS’ WEEK

Nespresso Grand Prize: “La Jauria,” Andres Ramirez Pulido

French Touch Prize: “Aftersun,” Charlotte Wells

GAN Foundation Award for Distribution: Urban Distribution, “The Woodcutter Story”

Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award: Zelda Samson, “Love According to Dalva”

CINÉFONDATION

First Prize: A Conspiracy Man,” Valerio Ferrara

Second Prize: “Somewhere,” Li Jiahe

Third Prize — TIE: “Glorious Revolution,” Masha Novikova AND “Humans Are Dumber When Crammed Up Together,” Laurène Fernandez