Great American Family Announces Candace Cameron Bure’s First Holiday Movie for Network

Candace Cameron Bure’s first Great American Family movie is right around the corner. The actor will star in and executive producer “A Christmas… Present,” set to premiere in November.

The movie, directed by Lesley Demetriades and written by Rick Garman, was developed through Bure’s Candy Rock Entertainment venture.

“Candy Rock Entertainment’s mission is to bring to life compelling stories that the entire family can enjoy while feeling a sense of togetherness and connection. I’m so proud of the first of these projects because they are exactly that,” Bure, who joined the Great American Family team in April, said in a statement on Tuesday. “‘A Christmas… Present’ is about slowing down enough to recognize what’s right in front of our eyes. The hustle and bustle of the Christmas season will arrive before we know it but it’s through the quiet moments that we hear God speak to us, directing our path to what’s most important.”

Bure plays Maggie Larson, a busy real estate agent and Type-A mom, in the new film. Per the official logline, she “takes her family to spend Christmas with her widowed brother and his daughter. Maggie and her brother have decidedly different expectations for the holiday. Through a series of transformative events, Maggie learns to embrace the reason for the season.”

“Great American Christmas,” the network’s holiday franchise, will return on October 21 with a new slate of original movie premieres every Saturday and Sunday and Christmas movies all day and all night.

“Candace is an incredibly talented and collaborative filmmaker whom I have had the pleasure of working with for more than 15 years,” said Great American Media president and CEO Bill Abbott. “I am thrilled to be kicking off our partnership with a must-see film like ‘A Christmas…Present,’ which will delight our fans this holiday season and is indicative of the memorable movies and family-friendly entertainment that Great American Media is looking forward to creating with Candace and the Candy Rock team.”

Bure, Jeffery Brooks, Ford Englerth and Gerald Webb are producing for Candy Rock Entertainment; Brad Krevoy, Eric Jarboe, Amanda Phillips, Amy Krell, Lorenzo Nardini, Susie Belzberg Krevoy and Jimmy Townsend are executive producers.