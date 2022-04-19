Candace Cameron Bure Won’t Appear in Hallmark’s Holiday Lineup, ‘Aurora Teagarden’ Not Moving Forward (EXCLUSIVE)

After 29 films with Hallmark Channel, Candace Cameron Bure will not be starring in any upcoming projects with the Crown Media network and there are no plans for new “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” films, multiple sources tell Variety.

On Tuesday, GAC Media, run by former Crown Media president Bill Abbott, announced a megadeal with Bure. Not only will she develop, produce and star in programming across both GAC Family and GAC Living, she will also be in an executive role at GAC and help to curate programming for the networks overall.

She is set to develop and produce original content through her company, Candy Rock Entertainment, will help create year-round seasonal celebration content and will have a large part in the company’s annual “Great American Christmas.”

Although the new GAC deal is not exclusive, she will not appear in any holiday films on other networks in the 2022-2023 season.

“Crown Media has enjoyed over 10 years of collaboration with Candace,” a Hallmark spokesperson tells Variety. “We respect her decision and thank her for her many contributions.”

Bure was previously the face of the Hallmark Channel and the star of the “The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” film series, starring in all 18 movies as the lead characters. She was especially a staple in the network’s “Countdown to Christmas” content, appearing in 11 holiday movies over the years.

The actor is one of many Hallmark mainstays to make the move over to GAC Media, with Trevor Donovan, Jen Lilley and Danica McKellar recently signing overall deals with the company. Additionally, Lori Loughlin, who previously appeared in multiple Hallmark projects and starred in “When Calls the Heart,” appeared in “When Hope Calls” on GAC in December and could appear on more projects with Abbott at the helm in the future.

In February, Variety exclusively revealed that the Kitten Bowl was not returning to Hallmark Channel and will be reimagined for GAC Media. The “Great American Rescue Bowl” will premiere on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.