CAA Signs Filmmaker Daina Oniunas-Pusić (EXCLUSIVE)

Daina Oniunas-Pusić, director of “Rhonna & Donna” and the upcoming A24 movie “Tuesday” starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

Best known for her award-winning 2016 comedy short “Rhonna & Donna,” Oniunas-Pusić is currently in post-production on her debut feature film “Tuesday” for A24, BBC Film, Cinereach and BFI. Written and directed by Oniunas-Pusić, the film was described in the initial announcement as a “mother-daughter fairytale,” starring Louis-Dreyfus, Arinzé Kene and Lola Petticrew (who plays Tuesday, the daughter of Louis-Dreyfus’ character). It is set to be released by A24 in early 2023.

The London-based, Croatian-born filmmaker made her professional debut with the 2015 short film “The Beast,” which premiered at Telluride and went on to screen at more than 30 festivals, picking up numerous awards, including the Golden Pram Award at the Zagreb Film Festival, a jury honorable mention at the Slamdance Film Festival and the best short fiction prize at the Los Angeles Film Festival.

Oniunas-Pusić’s comedy short “Rhonna & Donna” was selected from more than 300 entrants to be produced as part of the “Funny Girls” initiative, presented by Creative England, Big Talk and Baby Cow. The film made its world premiere at Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival and has since screened at such venues as the Telluride Film Festival and Aesthetica Short Film Festival, where it won the inaugural best screenplay award.

A graduate of the Zagreb Academy of Dramatic Arts (with a degree in film directing) and the London Film School (where she earned her masters), Oniunas-Pusić also won the Jelena Rajkovic award for best Croatian filmmaker under the age of 30 in 2013.

In addition to CAA, Oniunas-Pusić continues to be managed by Marnie Podos at Under New Mgmt.