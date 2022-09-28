CAA Signs ‘Tár’ Star Nina Hoss (EXCLUSIVE)

Award-winning German actor Nina Hoss has signed with CAA for representation.

Hoss stars opposite Cate Blanchett in Todd Field’s “Tár,” which will open theatrically on Oct. 7 via Focus Features. The film debuted to rave reviews at the Venice and Telluride film festivals, with Variety Senior Awards Editor Clayton Davis suggesting that Hoss could land her first Oscar nomination for her supporting performance as wife to Blanchett’s trailblazing composer, who becomes the first woman to conduct a major German orchestra. In his awards analysis, Davis described Hoss as the “heart and soul of the film.”

Best known for her acclaimed performances in Christian Petzold’s films “Phoenix” and “Barbara,” as well as Anton Corbijn’s “A Most Wanted Man,” Hoss made her debut in 1996 with “A Girl Called Rosemary.” Additional credits include “Yella” and Petzold’s “Something to Remind Me” and “Wolfsburg.”

In 2019, Hoss starred as violin teacher Anna Bronsky in Ina Weisse’s “The Audition,” delivering a lead performance that film critic Guy Lodge wrote was “played with customary, finely razored emotional control” and heralding the work as “her best, most magnified performance showcase since her run of collaborations with director Petzold.”

On television, Hoss recently starred in the Netflix limited series “The Defeated” and earned a Screen Actors Guild nomination among the cast of Showtime’s “Homeland.” The actor is next set to appear in the recently dated third season of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” for Amazon.

In addition to CAA, Hoss continues to be represented by The Artists Partnership in the U.K. and Players Agentur in Germany; she is managed by Anonymous Content.