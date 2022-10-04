CAA Taps Netflix’s Lee Schroder for Motion Picture Marketing Role

Lee Schroder has been named an executive in the motion picture marketing department at CAA.

Schroder joins the powerhouse agency from Netflix. Reporting to department head Megan Crawford, she will help advise clients on all aspects of a film marketing and distribution strategy for theatrical and streaming releases. The marketing team works closely with CAA Media Finance, led by Roeg Sutherland and Benjamin Kramer, which funds and packages many indies and mid-budget commercial fare.

Schroder will also advise the CAA roster on festival and awards campaign strategies, and curating the agency’s effective tastemaker screenings.

At Netflix, Schroder worked on campaigns for Peter Chernin’s inventive “Fear Street” trilogy; Ryan Reynolds’ time travel film “The Adam Project”; the blockbuster “Red Notice” starring Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot; and the soon-to-stream Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington project “The School for Good and Evil.” She also handled release and awards campaigns for the Oscar players “Mank,” directed by David Fincher, and Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story.”

Schroder started her career as a field publicist in Atlanta at Allied Global Marketing. There she supported a roster of lifestyle and film clients, with a focus on The Walt Disney Company’s movie slate. She also promoted locally filmed Marvel productions in the now-established Southern superhero haven. The hire is a homecoming of sorts, as Schroder worked as an assistant at CAA early on in her career.

Representing entertainment and sports talent, CAA recently completed a landscape-busting acquisition of longtime rival ICM Partners, expanding its ranks and client list considerably.