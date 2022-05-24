CAA Signs ‘Father of the Bride’ Screenwriter Matt Lopez (EXCLUSIVE)

Screenwriter Matt Lopez has signed with CAA for representation just ahead of the premiere of his adaptation of “Father of the Bride” for HBO Max. The new movie, starring Andy Garcia as the titular father, Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona, and Isabela Merced, will debut on June 16, timed to Father’s Day Weekend.

Lopez also penned the script for another upcoming adaptation — this time, Walt Disney Studios’ “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” movie, which is set to be directed by Marvin Lemus, with 21 Laps and the Jim Henson Company producing. Like “Father of the Bride,” the new movie will reportedly center a Latino family’s story. In 2020, Netflix acquired the rights to his spec feature script “Wraith,” based on the novel “Cyberstorm” by Matthew Mather. Sebastian Hoffman is set to direct that project, which is produced by Emile Gladstone.

In television, Lopez inked a multi-year overall deal with ABC Signature in Nov. 2021. He most recently created, wrote, and executive produced the Hulu and ABC series “Promised Land,” which told the tale of an interwoven Latino family vying for power and prestige in Sonoma Valley. He will next adapt Helen Cresswell’s young adult novel “Moondial” as a series for James Corden’s Fulwell 73 and Wiip.

Lopez’s earlier credits include the Walt Disney movies “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and starring Nicolas Cage; “Bedtime Stories,” with Adam Sandler; and the Dwayne Johnson-led “Race to Witch Mountain.”

In addition to CAA, Lopez continues to be represented by attorney Melissa Rogal at Lichter, Grossman, Nicols, Feldman & Clark; Lit Entertainment Group; and ID PR.