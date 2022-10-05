Finecut Launching ‘Greenhouse’ at Busan Film Market

Leading independent sales agency Finecut has picked up rights representation duties for “Greenhouse,” which will play this week in the Busan International Film Festival’s Vision section.



The director, Lee Sol-hui previously saw her Korean Academy of Film Arts graduation short film “Anthill” play in the festival’s Wide Angle: Korean Short Form Competition. With Kim Seo-hyung (“The Villainess”) in the lead role, the film tracks the pain and suffering of a woman who suffers a psychological disorder.



Also new on the company’s line up at the Asian Contents & Film Market is revenge-themed thriller “Christmas Carol,” adapted from a Korean best-selling novel of the same name. Directed by Kim Sung Soo, who also made “Save Me,” a 2010 cult series on Korean cable channel, OCN. The film has the ingredients for a fan following among K-Pop fans as it stars boyband, GOT7’s Park Jinyoung.



Finecut comes to the market fresh from Toronto and San Sebastian, where it debuted Hong Sangsoo’s “Walk Up.” Filmed during fall of 2021, the story follows a middle-aged man, played by Kwon Hae-hyo, and his aspiring interior designer daughter, whom he hasn’t seen in years, as they tour a building floor by floor.



At Cannes, Finecut gave a world premiere to Jung July’s “Next Sohee.” The art-house drama film also received the best director and silver audience award for best Asian feature at the 2022 Fantasia Film Festival. With Busan regular Bae Doona (“Broker”) in the lead, the film also plays this week in the Korean Cinema Today – Panorama section.



Finecut’s more obviously commercial titles include Kim Hongsun’s action-packed “Project Wolf Hunting,” launched internationally at last year’s ACFM.