Busan’s Asian Film Academy Returns in Partnership With Chanel – Global Bulletin

ACADEMY

After a temporary COVID-induced pause, the Busan International Film Festival‘s Asian Film Academy, a talent incubator for emerging Asian filmmakers, is returning, in partnership with Chanel. The renamed Chanel X BIFF Asian Film Academy promises “a solid foundation for educating young promising Asian talents in a broader and more innovative way and provides the driving force to strengthen their capabilities. Based on this robust financial support, it is expected to be the most enterprising and essential film education program in Asia,” according to a statement released by Chanel and the festival. A highlight of the revamped program will be enhanced opportunities for Asian women filmmakers.

The academy, which has been running since 2005 and now has 363 alumni from 32 countries, is now accepting applications through May 8 for its 2022 program, which will run Sept. 27-Oct. 14.

Chanel’s international programs include the Through Her Lens: Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program, Chanel Women Writers’ Network of Toronto International Film Festival, and First Frame of First International Film Festival in Xining, China.

PARTNERSHIP

Banijay Germany is growing in the tech and influencer sector via a new partnership with influence.vision, an Austrian start-up set up as an all-in-one solution for influencer marketing, present in three territories with customers throughout Europe. The outfit has connected over 1000 brands and content creators and has implemented campaigns for NordVPN and Universal Pictures. It works with creators across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Podcast, and Facebook.

“Van der Valk” All3Media International

COMMISSION

All3Media International, in collaboration with co-production partners ARD Degeto (Germany), Masterpiece (U.S.), ITV (U.K.) and NPO (Holland), has commissioned Company Pictures’ hit detective drama “Van der Valk” for a third season. The order totals three new two-hour episodes of the Amsterdam-set detective drama, which is led by Marc Warren in the titular role as Commissaris Piet Van der Valk. Chris Murray continues as lead writer and showrunner, alongside co-writer Maria Ward and Michele Buck returns as executive producer for Company Pictures with NL Film. The third season will go into production later this month.

PRODUCTION

Indian media business start-up Content Engineers, which was set up with a $50 million investment earlier this year by former Jio Studios chief marketing officer Saurabh Varma and Utpal Acharya, who has had stints with Cinépolis and Sony Pictures, has teamed with Dancing Shiva Productions (“Still About Section 377”) for film “Phule.” Pratik Gandhi (“Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story”) and Patralekhaa (“CityLights”) star in the biopic of 19th century Indian social activists and reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule who campaigned against untouchability and the caste system and were pioneers of women’s education. The The Hindi-language film will be written and directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan (Busan selection “Bittersweet”).